Harris County crash: Driver chasing another, crashes; lifeflight requested

Harris County authorities are heading to the scene of a crash Tuesday morning.

Details are limited at this time, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded to, what he called a "rolling disturbance" at 19400 U.S. 90.

One driver was chasing another and one of them crashed into the other, officials say.

Lifeflight was requested to the scene, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

Authorities say the crash is limited to the feeder roads.

No other information has been given at this time. We will continue to update this story as it develops.