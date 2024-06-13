Constables were dispatched to a home in Northwest Harris County after receiving a distressing call about a snake found in the house. The caller reported that the snake was located under their baby's bed, where the child was asleep at the time.

Upon arrival, the constables assessed the situation and safely removed the snake from the residence located on the 4200 block of Brookhead Trail. The snake, which measured approximately 5 inches in length, was identified as a nonlethal species.

(Photo: Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

The prompt and efficient response of the constables ensured the safety of the child and provided peace of mind to the concerned parents.