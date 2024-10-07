Harris County Constable Deputy hospitalized after being struck by suspected drunk driver
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A driver is behind bars after authorities said a Harris County Constable Deputy was struck on Monday.
Officials said a deputy was assisting a stranded commercial vehicle in the 7100 block of West Sam Houston Tollway North and State Highway 290 when he was rear ended.
Authorities stated the at-fault driver, displayed multiple signs of intoxication, and was booked into the Harris County Jail charged with driving while intoxicated.
Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Facebook)
Officials stated the Constable Deputy was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
No other details were released regarding the crash.