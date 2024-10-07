Harris County Constable Deputy hospitalized after being struck by suspected drunk driver

The Brief A Harris County Constable Deputy was injured after being struck by a suspected drunk driver. The deputy was assisting a stranded commercial vehicle on the West Sam Houston Tollway North when the accident occurred. The at-fault driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.



A driver is behind bars after authorities said a Harris County Constable Deputy was struck on Monday.

Officials said a deputy was assisting a stranded commercial vehicle in the 7100 block of West Sam Houston Tollway North and State Highway 290 when he was rear ended.

Authorities stated the at-fault driver, displayed multiple signs of intoxication, and was booked into the Harris County Jail charged with driving while intoxicated.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Facebook)

Officials stated the Constable Deputy was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

No other details were released regarding the crash.