Harris County Constable Deputy hospitalized after being struck by suspected drunk driver

By
Published  October 7, 2024 4:17pm CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A driver is behind bars after authorities said a Harris County Constable Deputy was struck on Monday. 

Officials said a deputy was assisting a stranded commercial vehicle in the 7100 block of West Sam Houston Tollway North and State Highway 290 when he was rear ended. 

Authorities stated the at-fault driver, displayed multiple signs of intoxication, and was booked into the Harris County Jail charged with driving while intoxicated. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Facebook)

Officials stated the Constable Deputy was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. 

No other details were released regarding the crash. 