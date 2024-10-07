The Brief Two brothers were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide near Ella Boulevard. A 22-year-old man, who had a history of mental health issues, fatally shot his 24-year-old autistic brother before turning the gun on himself.



Two brothers are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in north Harris County late Sunday evening. Authorities responded to the scene and confirmed that a 22-year-old man fatally shot his 24-year-old autistic brother before turning the gun on himself near Ella Boulevard.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The mother, who was home at the time, told police she heard a commotion coming from one of her sons' bedrooms and made the grim discovery. Investigators are looking into the shooter’s history of mental health issues as part of the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement officials remain at the scene gathering evidence, and more details are expected as the investigation progresses.