Houston Rockets options with No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets landed the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.



The Houston Rockets landed the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after Monday night’s draft lottery in Chicago.

Houston entered tonight with a 3.8% chance of getting the number one overall pick. They had a 17.3% chance of picking in the top four. There was a 28.3% chance the Rockets would land with the tenth pick, falling just short of their 50% odds to land the ninth pick.

Since the current lottery system was implemented in 1985, Houston has won the No. 1 pick overall just once, using it to select Yao Ming in 2002.

The Rockets’ pick was previously projected to be ninth overall, but fell one spot after the Dallas Mavericks moved up to the No. 1 overall pick.

Houston’s lottery pick originally belonged to the Phoenix Suns. The Rockets acquired the rights to the Suns’ first-round pick in a complex trade with the Brooklyn Nets made last summer.

Houston Rockets offseason decisions

A 52-30 regular-season record that resulted in a first-round playoff exit brings about a handful of roster decisions for the Rockets front office to make this offseason.

The Rockets will need to address the status of two veteran players whose impact in the playoffs was pivotal: Fred VanVleet, who agreed to push back a decision on a $44.9 million team option to June 29, and veteran big man Steven Adams, who will be a free agent.

Depending on how these next few months play out, star NBA players like the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant and New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson might be on the market. And that list could grow.

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone made it clear during exit interviews that there is confidence in this roster even if they don’t go star-chasing.

The Rockets’ current roster already includes four players selected with a lottery pick in each of the last four drafts:

Jalen Green (No. 2 in 2021)

Jabari Smith Jr. (No. 3 in 2022)

Amen Thompson (No. 4 in 2023)

Reed Sheppard (No. 3 in 2024)

The Rockets are in a position that allows them to trade either one of their draft picks or make a selection to add to their collection of young talent.

The organization has already begun hosting draft prospects in Houston for individual workouts, and is evaluating additional players at the G League Combine and NBA Draft Combine held in Chicago this week.

NBA Draft Lottery Results

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Houston Rockets

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks

14. San Antonio Spurs

The 2025 NBA Draft will begin on Wednesday, June 25. Festivities will extend over two days.