Harris County Commissioners moving forward on $28 million regional park

The last piece of funding for a new regional park in Harris County has been approved by commissioners.

Officials said the park, Hill at Sims, a new regional park will be located in the Sunnyside area of Houston.

SUGGESTED: Houston family receives $21,000 water bill, family afraid to use water in own home

The site is currently home to a 100-acre regional detention basin owned by the Harris County Flood Control District.

The agreement will secure funding to add recreational amenities to the existing detention basin, providing 4.5 miles of new hike-and-bike trails and a connection to nearly 20 miles of trails along Sims Bayou Greenway.

Rendering of the new park (Credit: Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)

As part of the project, construction has begun on a new Sims Bayou Pedestrian Bridge that will connect the park with the existing Sims Bayou Greenway.

"My office has made it a priority to expand equitable access to greenspace and trails for all communities. You shouldn’t have to drive to an affluent neighborhood to have access to world-class greenspace. Once complete, the Hill at Sims will be a source of pride and an invaluable gathering space for the Sunnyside community, which will improve community health, help build social connections, and foster environmental resilience. I couldn’t be more excited to make this project a reality for the residents of Sunnyside," said Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Harris County Precinct One.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The total cost of Hill at Sims, including the bridge and recreational amenities, is $28.3 million. Precinct One is contributing $18.8 million, The Brown Foundation made a generous $7.5 million gift, secured by Houston Parks Board, and an additional $2 million came from public federal and state funds thanks to the advocacy of State Representative Alma Allen and Congressman Al Green.

Officials said the complete transformation of Hill at Sims will consist of four recreational components: hill and basin improvements, the nature pavilion, the Scott Street Greenway, and the Sims Bayou Bridge. The new greenway will include a 1.5-mile hike-and-bike trail connecting directly to Hill at Sims and offers the opportunity to coordinate with the METRO BOOST corridor to include improved bus stops and road crossings.

Construction is estimated to be complete by the end of 2025, with Houston Parks Board serving as the project manager for two phases of the project.

For additional details regarding Hill at Sims and to stay informed of the latest updates, click here.