Authorities say a two-year-old child has died after falling into a pool at a home in northwest Harris County.

Around 11:49 a.m., the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said they were responding to a call in the 1500 block of Pine Gap Drive.

Authorities said a caller reported that the 2-year-old child fell in the pool and was unresponsive.

The constable’s office said the child was transported to the hospital but did not survive.

"Please keep the family in your prayers," the constable’s office wrote on Facebook.