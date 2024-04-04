A driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital after a chase ended in a crash in northeast Harris County, officials say.

According to HCSO, the chase began early Thursday morning when a deputy attempted to conduct a stop on a Dodge Charger.

The driver refused to stop and led deputies on a short pursuit, the sheriff’s office says.

A chase ended in a crash on Little York Road.

The chase came to an end when the Charger hit a culvert, went airborne and then crashed in the parking lot of a gas station near Little York Road and Willie Street, authorities say.

After the chase, the sheriff’s office says they learned that the driver was wanted out of Michigan for a felony warrant. Deputies say they also found drugs in the car.