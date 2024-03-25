One protester was arrested over the weekend for harassment in Harris County, authorities said.

Harris County Precinct 8 deputies were called out to the 3100 block of Spencer Highway in regards to a man protesting in front of a business.

Authorities said further investigation revealed several videos shared on social media of the man protesting, one of which showed the man making threats towards the business owner.

Upon further investigation, the man was identified as 29-year-old Khahzjhahrahlee Zjhahwku Rahjeuwgah and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The following day, deputies were called out to the same location again after a reporting witness saw Rahjeuwgah return.

The man was later located arrested for the warrant.

After a search incident was conducted, authorities said they found four firearms, a grenade replica, several loaded magazines and tactical vest.

His bond was set at $100.