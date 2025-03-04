Harris County: 3-year-old toddler struck by vehicle, authorities investigating

Harris County authorities are investigating after a 3-year-old toddler was struck by a vehicle.

3-year-old struck by vehicle in apartment complex parking lot

What we know:

Harris County authorities said the incident occurred in a parking lot located at 4822 E. Sam Houston Parkway, near Woodforest.

Officials said the toddler was taken to the hospital in critical condition. In a later update, officials said the child is currently in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said further testing is needed, but the prognosis of the toddler looks good.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears the toddler went under the vehicle from the front all the way to the back tires.

Officials said the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with deputies. There were no signs of intoxication.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the toddler was in the parking lot alone or if there were adults present.