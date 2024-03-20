It was a pretty busy spring break for Harris County deputies who saw nearly 30 arrests for suspected drunk drivers during the week.

Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 arrested 29 people for driving while intoxicated.

CRIME: Houston mayor defends Chief Troy Finner as case shelving probe continues

According to officials, the suspects were stopped for traffic violations and showed signs of intoxication.

Image 1 of 29 ▼

One suspect, Robert Andrews Jr., was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger while Jose Contreras and Aurora Acevedo were arrested for DWI third offense, and Kristopher Contreras, Jeffrey Lambert, Armando Garcia III, Francis Carballo, and Bridgette Robins were charged with second offense DWI's.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

All suspects were arrested and booked into Harris County Jail.