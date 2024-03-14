Harris Co. Treasurer charged with driving while intoxicated

Harris County Treasurer Carla Wyatt is facing a driving while intoxicated charge.

The incident happened back on December 22.

She was elected to the job in 2022 and started working on January 1, 2023.

We did get a statement from her attorney, Tyler Flood, saying, "she's regretful she's in this position and is in full compliance with the court. The pending charge has no impact on her ability to perform her official duties as Harris County Treasurer."

Her next court appearance is on April 16.

