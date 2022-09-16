Harris Co. Pct. 4 Constable Deputy, another person injured in vehicle accident

article

A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy was taken to the hospital following a vehicle crash on Friday evening.

According to officials, the deputy was responding to an emergency call and was involved in an accident with another vehicle in the 18500 block of North Freeway.

MORE HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

The deputy and 45-year-old female in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.