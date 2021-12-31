Harris Co. Pct. 1 constable deputy terminated following review of shooting

article

A deputy with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office has been terminated after a departmental review of a shooting near the NRG Park area on Sunday, officials say.

In a statement, Constable Alan Rosen said, "the deputy’s conduct was not consistent with departmental policies."

According to the Houston Police Department, the deputy-involved shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the NRG Stadium parking lot.

Police said a constable deputy saw a 17-year-old girl driving an SUV erratically through the parking lot, where no one was supposed to be. The constable deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused, authorities say.

After a short pursuit through the parking lot, police say, the vehicle stopped and the driver got out.

According to HPD, the constable deputy gave verbal commands to the suspect, but she wouldn’t comply.

The suspect attempted to get back into her vehicle, police say, and the constable deputy discharged a duty weapon, striking the driver.

Police say she drove away from the area but was stopped by a closed gate. She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. Her injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, the teen was facing charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and felony evading arrest.

The constable deputy was not injured.

Read Constable Rosen’s full statement below:

"On the morning of December 26, 2021, a Precinct One deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting in the NRG Complex area. We are committed to accountability and holding all deputies accountable for their actions.

After a departmental review of this incident, the deputy involved in the shooting has been terminated. The Deputy’s conduct was not consistent with departmental policies.

The deputy started working as a civilian at Precinct One in 2008, and became a certified deputy in March 2021.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Precinct One Internal Affairs Unit, Houston Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office."