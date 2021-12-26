POLICE: Teen driving stolen vehicle shot by deputy at NRG Stadium

article

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting overnight Sunday at NRG Stadium, where a Harris County constable deputy is said to have shot at a teenage girl driving a stolen SUV.

RELATED: Suspect wearing 'tactical vest' killed following gunfight with HPD officers

It happened a little after 1:15 a.m. and while it's unclear exactly what led up to the shooting. Based on preliminary information from the Houston Police Department, however, it appears to have started after a constable deputy with Harris Co. Pct. 1 found an unidentified girl, 17, driving erratically in the NRG Stadium's parking lot in south Houston.

We're told the constable deputy tried to pull over the teen driver when a brief chase ensued. Shortly afterward, the teen stopped the car and the officer approached her.

At some point, there was an argument, but it's unclear about what. What we do know is, the officer reportedly discharged her weapon sometime afterward and shot the teen several times.

We're told the 17-year-old is in stable condition and was rushed to Ben Taub hospital. Additionally, it was revealed the girl had open felony warrants and the SUV was reported stolen.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

HPD is leading the investigation into what transpired, but no additional information was provided, as of this writing.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.