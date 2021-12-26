Suspect wearing 'tactical vest' killed following gunfight with HPD officers

Officials say a man is dead overnight Sunday following a gunfight with two Houston police officers on the city's south side.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It happened in the 3500 block of Corder St. near Zollie Scales Park a little before 2:45 a.m. Based on preliminary information, the incident began when officers with the Houston Police Department were responding to a report of "shots fired."

When responding units arrived, authorities say a man wearing some type of "tactical vest" began shooting at officers. Police say the officers took cover while the shooter started approaching them while reaching for another weapon.

At that point, officials say the officers shot back at the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene but was not identified, as of this writing.

RELATED: POLICE: Teen driving stolen vehicle shot by deputy at NRG Stadium

Chief Troy Finner said one of the HPD officers has at least two years of service with the department, while the Sergeant has 15 years.

Per protocol, those officers will be placed on administrative duties pending the results of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.