Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo wants ‘change in leadership’ at elections administrator’s office

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says she has spoken with Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria and expressed her desire for a change in leadership.

Hidalgo made the remark Tuesday during Commissioners Court, where Longoria is set to appear.

Longoria has come under fire for the handling of the Primary Election on March 1.

Harris County was the only jurisdiction in Texas to miss the mandatory 24-hour state deadline to have all ballots counted.

Then this weekend, election officials announced that about 10,000 mail-in ballots from 6,000 Democratic voters and 4,000 Republican voters were discovered to be not added into the original Election Night count Wednesday evening.

On Monday, leaders of Harris County's Republican Party announced the filing of litigation and called for Longoria’s removal. In its "breach of contract" suit, the HCRP is seeking court oversight of the next three elections to restore what it calls badly shaken confidence in Democratic process.

On Tuesday, FOX 26 has learned, Pct. 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey will call on the Election Commission to terminate Longoria's employment.