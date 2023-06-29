Harris Co. jail facility on San Jacinto regains electrical power

article

UPDATE: Harris County officials reported that power was restored to the facility around 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Officials said crews will remain on site for evaluation.

----------------

The Harris County Jail facility on San Jacinto has lost power, according to officials.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the facility, located at 701 San Jacinto, lost electrical power at 6:45 p.m.

Gonzalez said the facility has converted to backup emergency power while crews make repairs.

Gonzalez said that the building currently has adequate lighting and vents are circulating room-temperature air with temperatures ranging between 72 to 76 degrees.

Currently, about 4,000 people are being held in the building.