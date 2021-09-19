Harris Co. deputies searching for 3 suspects accused of shooting at car with 10-year-old inside

Authorities are on the hunt for three people accused of shooting at another car with a 10-year-old boy inside.

Details are limited as the investigation is still active, but according to Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzales, it happened in the 15200 block of Pecan Landing in Missouri City. That's where two men and a woman reportedly pulled up alongside a car with a boy, 10, inside and began shooting several times.

RELATED: Road rage: It's getting deadlier; potential victims should take the high road

The Sheriff says the boy was possibly hit by fragments but suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the three suspects reportedly fled the scene and were last spotted heading towards Ella.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

No other information was provided, as of this writing, so it's unclear what the cause behind this shooting was.

Advertisement

Officials are asking if you have any information that can help lead to an arrest, to call 713-221-6000.