Harris Co. crime: Woman accused of dragging deputy through parking lot

One Harris County woman is facing charges after being accused of dragging a deputy through a parking lot on Thursday.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office, deputies were called out to a fast food restaurant, located in the 14400 block of State Highway 249, in reference to an off-duty constable deputy being assaulted.

Officials said further investigation revealed the suspect, later identified as Christina Pabon, 24, was involved in a verbal fight with another woman on the scene. When the off-duty deputy approached her vehicle, she attempted to flee and dragged the deputy through the parking lot.

According to authorities, the deputy did lose consciousness for a bit before he attempted to detain her, but she resisted.

Following a brief struggle, officials were able to detain Pabon after another deputy arrived.

Pabon is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-causing serious injury.