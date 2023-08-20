Harris Co. crime: Man accused of submitting fraudulent credit application arrested

One man is facing charges after attempting to file a fraudulent credit application earlier this month in Harris County.

Jacondric Norman is charged with false statement to obtain credit and forgery.

Officials with Harris County Precinct 4 said deputies were called out to Chicos Auto Sales in reference to a fraud.

Further investigation revealed that a former car salesman submitted a fraudulent credit application for a $30,000 auto loan using an incarcerated inmates' information without his consent.

Norman was later arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Bond for Norman was set at $10,000.