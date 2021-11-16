Harris Co. boy, 12, struck by car while riding bicycle to school: authorities

article

A 12-year-old boy was struck by a car while riding his bicycle on Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office were responding to the scene at Kuykendahl Road and Creekside Drive.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to the constable’s office, the boy was struck by a grey sedan at the intersection. Authorities say the boy was on his way to school.

The constable’s office said the boy was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation continues at the scene. Motorists in the area should expect delays.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP