Harris Co. boy, 12, struck by car while riding bicycle to school: authorities
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a car while riding his bicycle on Tuesday morning, authorities say.
Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office were responding to the scene at Kuykendahl Road and Creekside Drive.
According to the constable’s office, the boy was struck by a grey sedan at the intersection. Authorities say the boy was on his way to school.
The constable’s office said the boy was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The investigation continues at the scene. Motorists in the area should expect delays.
