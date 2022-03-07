Harris Co. authorities searching for missing 12-year-old

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 12-year-old.

Authorities are searching for Jai'Den, who was last seen in the 22900 block of Imperial Valley Drive on Sunday around 10 p.m.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and white Crocs.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Person Unit at (713) 755-7427 or

Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.