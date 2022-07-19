Harris Co. approves $7 million investment aimed at improving, protecting mothers and children

A more than $7 million investment was approved Tuesday to fund an initiative aimed at improving and protecting the lives of mothers and children in Harris County.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis introduced the maternal and child health program to the Harris County Commissioners Court.

The pilot program will focus on African American women who are three times as likely to die in childbirth than the national average.

The program will serve 300 mothers for two years each.

It'll provide them with prenatal care, post-natal care for the baby, as well as at-home visits for health education and assistance in applying for health coverage.