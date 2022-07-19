Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
8
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Rip Current Statement
from TUE 9:19 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County
Heat Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County

Harris Co. approves $7 million investment aimed at improving, protecting mothers and children

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

Harris County approves $7.7 investment for maternal, child health care

On Tuesday, a $7 million investment was approved by Harris County to fund an initiative aimed at helping mothers and children.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A more than $7 million investment was approved Tuesday to fund an initiative aimed at improving and protecting the lives of mothers and children in Harris County.  

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis introduced the maternal and child health program to the Harris County Commissioners Court.

MORE HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

The pilot program will focus on African American women who are three times as likely to die in childbirth than the national average. 

The program will serve 300 mothers for two years each. 

MORE HEALTH NEWS

It'll provide them with prenatal care, post-natal care for the baby, as well as at-home visits for health education and assistance in applying for health coverage.