Half a million Texans lose Medicaid coverage in past 3 months

In a concerning development, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) revealed that over half a million Texans have lost their Medicaid coverage since April, primarily due to procedural issues, such as failure to respond to state messages. As the situation escalates, the agency has launched an extensive communication effort to help affected individuals navigate the renewal process and regain access to essential healthcare services.

The HHSC's ambitious communication campaign encompasses various strategies aimed at reaching clients whose Medicaid coverage has lapsed. The multi-pronged approach includes sending timely notices and text messages, conducting community renewal assistance events, and leveraging partnerships with healthcare providers, community organizations, and advocacy groups.

Through these collaborative efforts, the HHSC seeks to engage a wide range of individuals impacted by the coverage changes.

To further bolster outreach, the HHSC introduced the "Ambassador Program and Toolkit," which equips partner organizations and ambassadors with vital resources to disseminate information about the termination of continuous Medicaid coverage. The Ambassador Toolkit offers publicly available resources, such as frequently asked questions (FAQs), talking points, flyers, and social media messages for partners, providers, health plans, and advocates. Continuously evaluating the effectiveness of their communication strategies, the HHSC remains committed to maximizing outreach to clients.

For those who have lost Medicaid coverage because they failed to return their renewal forms on time, the HHSC urges immediate action. Individuals are advised to complete and return the renewal form without delay to enable HHSC to review their eligibility promptly.

Moreover, the agency underscores the importance of reporting any changes in personal information, such as address, phone number, pregnancy, or household members, at the earliest opportunity. Medicaid members can update their information at YourTexasBenefits.com, via mail, fax, or by calling 2-1-1 and selecting option 2. Additionally, they can visit a local office or reach out to a Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) certified Community Partner for assistance. Timely response to communication from the agency, based on the recipient's chosen preferences, is crucial to avoid any disruptions in services.

For those who are no longer eligible for Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the HHSC facilitates a seamless transition to the Marketplace. Losing Medicaid or CHIP coverage is regarded as a qualifying event, allowing individuals to enroll through the Marketplace outside of the standard enrollment period.

When queried about potential efforts to expand Medicaid eligibility in the state, the HHSC directed the inquiry to the Texas Legislature, indicating that any such decisions would lie in their purview.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.