Houston hotel fire: Firefighters extinguish of 3-alarm hotel fire on West Sam Houston Parkway

The Houston Fire Department remains on the scene putting out hot spots following a massive 3-alarm hotel fire.

Details are limited, but fire officials said the fire sparked up on the 2900 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway at the Motel 6 on Tuesday afternoon.

We're told everyone who was inside the hotel was able to get out in time.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.