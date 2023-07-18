Expand / Collapse search
Houston hotel fire: Firefighters extinguish of 3-alarm hotel fire on West Sam Houston Parkway

Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department remains on the scene putting out hot spots following a massive 3-alarm hotel fire. 

Details are limited, but fire officials said the fire sparked up on the 2900 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway at the Motel 6 on Tuesday afternoon. 

We're told everyone who was inside the hotel was able to get out in time. 

Officials said no injuries have been reported. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 