Houston hotel fire: Firefighters extinguish of 3-alarm hotel fire on West Sam Houston Parkway
HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department remains on the scene putting out hot spots following a massive 3-alarm hotel fire.
Details are limited, but fire officials said the fire sparked up on the 2900 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway at the Motel 6 on Tuesday afternoon.
We're told everyone who was inside the hotel was able to get out in time.
Officials said no injuries have been reported.
