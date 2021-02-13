H-E-B reducing store hours across Texas due to inclement weather

article

H-E-B will temporarily reduce their store hours of operation due to the winter storm hitting Texas this weekend.

"At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face," a spokesperson for H-E-B said in a press release.

According to H-E-B, customers also may see limited time slots available for Curbside and Home Delivery orders over the next few days.

Temporary store hours by region:

West Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

North Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Waco/Temple/Killeen

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Austin and Central Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wimberly & Dripping Springs

Saturday closing at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

San Antonio and Hill Country stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Greater Houston area

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

North East stores (Carthage, Lufkin, Crockett)

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Golden Triangle

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bryan College Station

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulf Coast North stores (Victoria and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulf Coast South stores (Corpus Christi and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. -7 p.m.

Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Uvalde, Hondo, Pearsall, Carrizo Springs, Crystal City

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Border – Laredo and Valley

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

CENTRAL MARKET STORE HOURS

DFW (Plano, Fort Worth, Dallas Lovers, Midway, Southlake)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

San Antonio & Austin (Westgate & N Lamar)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Houston (Westheimer)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.