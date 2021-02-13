H-E-B reducing store hours across Texas due to inclement weather
HOUSTON - H-E-B will temporarily reduce their store hours of operation due to the winter storm hitting Texas this weekend.
"At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face," a spokesperson for H-E-B said in a press release.
According to H-E-B, customers also may see limited time slots available for Curbside and Home Delivery orders over the next few days.
Temporary store hours by region:
West Texas stores
Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.
Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
North Texas stores
Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.
Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Waco/Temple/Killeen
Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Austin and Central Texas stores
Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wimberly & Dripping Springs
Saturday closing at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
San Antonio and Hill Country stores
Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Greater Houston area
Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
North East stores (Carthage, Lufkin, Crockett)
Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Golden Triangle
Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Bryan College Station
Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Gulf Coast North stores (Victoria and surrounding areas)
Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Gulf Coast South stores (Corpus Christi and surrounding areas)
Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. -7 p.m.
Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Uvalde, Hondo, Pearsall, Carrizo Springs, Crystal City
Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Border – Laredo and Valley
Sunday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Monday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
CENTRAL MARKET STORE HOURS
DFW (Plano, Fort Worth, Dallas Lovers, Midway, Southlake)
Sunday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
San Antonio & Austin (Westgate & N Lamar)
Sunday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Houston (Westheimer)
Sunday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.