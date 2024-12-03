Heavy police presence outside H-E-B after armored truck theft: Sugar Land police

There is heavy police activity in southwest Houston after money was stolen from an armored truck outside a H-E-B store, police say.

The Sugar Land Police Department report heavy police activity on University Boulevard and Highway 6 following a suspect stealing money from the truck and attempting to run from the scene.

A security guard fired at least two shots at the vehicle, hitting it. The suspect's vehicle was found, but the police are still searching for the suspect.

Sugar Land officials described suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20s.

No injuries have been reported.