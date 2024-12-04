Police have released surveillance video of a person of interest sought in connection to an armored truck theft outside of a Sugar Land H-E-B.

According to Sugar Land police, a suspect stole money from an armored truck that was outside the H-E-B at University and Highway 6 on Tuesday.

As the suspect fled, police say, a security guard fired at least two shots at the suspect's vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The suspect's vehicle was later located, but the suspect remains at large.

Police are now asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest captured on surveillance video inside H-E-B.

Anyone with information on his identity or in the case is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281)342-8477.