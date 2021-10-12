Gunshot victim leaves hospital in gown, steals Uber and leads Houston police on chase

Police say a man lead them on a chase through the west side of Houston after stealing an Uber outside of the hospital where he was being treated for gunshot wounds in his chest Monday night.

Commander Reece Hardy says HPD officers were alerted to a stolen blue Toyota SUV around 11:02 p.m.

They found the vehicle at a Chevron gas station on Country Creek at Bissonnet, but when they tried to make a traffic stop, the vehicle took off.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON POLICE CHASES

Commander Hardy says the chase went on for 30 minutes throughout the west side of Houston, briefly into Sugar Land and then back into west side.

"At some point during that chase, at the intersection of Synott and Bellaire, the suspect came to a stop," the commander said. "Intentionally backed his vehicle into the patrol shop, striking the patrol officer then putting it into drive and striking a civilian in front of him before taking off again and leading officers on a further pursuit."

The chase ended in the 10000 block of Westpark Drive, where the suspect stopped the vehicle and ran then ran off. Officers were able to catch up to the suspect and arrest him.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

"When they turn the suspect over, realized he was in distress, and was not breathing," Commander Hardy said. "They immediately called HFD to the scene, who then took over and transported that suspect to the hospital."

The suspect was taken to Ben Taub, where he is in critical yet stable condition as of last check.

Investigators have determined that the suspect was shot twice in the chest three nights ago at the same Chevron gas station where the chase began.

Police say he was still wearing his hospital gown and his armband when they arrested him.

LATEST LOCAL NEWS STORIES

The suspect is looking at facing felony evading charges and also auto theft charges for stealing the unoccupied Uber that was left running outside of the hospital, where he was being treated.

Advertisement

The incident is still under investigation and the suspect could face more charges.