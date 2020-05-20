Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center in critical need of donations

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is in critical need of blood donations.

The Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood components 24/7 to more than 170 hospitals and health care facilities in a 26-county Texas Gulf Coast region.

The Blood Center says they have less than a one-day supply of blood on their shelves.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt our community, and we are in critical need of blood donors as businesses and schools remain closed, fewer people are going to work, and hospitals are opening back up to elective surgeries,” said Theresa Pina, Vice President of Operations at The Blood Center.

The units of blood are used for various medical procedures such as surgeries and cancer treatments.

“Blood donations are critical to our community, and the need is constant,” Pina said. “The Blood Center is asking anyone who is feeling healthy to schedule an appointment at giveblood.org.”

The Blood Center says it has updated its procedures to protect donors and staff during the COVID-19 crisis.

For more information and to schedule an appointment visit giveblood.org.