Group asking for donations for care packages delivered to troops receive overwhelming response

On Veterans Day, FOX 26 visited a Clear Lake Area charity, Help our Military Endure, or H.O.M.E. The bins for care items to send to hundreds of service members overseas for Christmas were empty.

Since that story aired, our viewers have stepped up, and the bins are now overflowing.

They still need donations for the hefty postage expense- $12.95 per box and volunteers for their Dec. 7 packing party. Of course, they always need donations for their monthly mailings to our military all over the world.