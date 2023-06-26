It's off to the races at a track in Washington state.

Grandparents lined up at Emerald Downs, running for the title of fastest grandma or grandpa!

The competitors were allowed to walk, jog, or run across the 40-yard course.

Two runners fell shortly out of the gate but were not hurt.

The winner was a grandfather who used to play high school football and says this was his first race in 50 years.