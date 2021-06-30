Grand jury declines to indict Harris County doctor accused of stealing COVID-19 vaccine, giving to loved-ones

article

A grand jury has declined to formally charge Dr. Hasan Gokal, a Harris County doctor accused of stealing a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and giving them to loved ones, the DA's office confirmed Wednesday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Dr. Gokal worked for the Harris County Public Health System until prosecutors allege in late December, he stole a vial containing nine doses from a vaccination site in Humble. A week later, authorities said Gokal told a fellow Harris County Public Health employee, who then reported him to supervisors and led to him getting fired.

Harris Co. DA Kim Ogg claimed Gokal took the doses to give to family and friends. However, Dr. Gokal's attorney, Paul Doyle says the vials were going to go to waste, which is why he gave them to loved ones.

RELATED: Houston doctor accused of stealing COVID vaccine for friends, family explains why he stands by his decision

"The vaccines have a pretty good shelf life, but if those vials are punctured you have six hours to administer the vaccines," noted Doyle in late January.

Days later, Dr. Gokal had all charges dropped after court records showed there was no probable cause. Still, Dr. Gokal told FOX 26 in late February he stood by his decision despite his medical license being under investigation and his reputation on the line.

RELATED: Dr. Hasan Gokal's Attorney speaks to FOX 26, says the family still fighting to clear name

Dr. Gokal's attorney, Paul Doyle released the following statement saying while they appreciate the outcome, an apology is "not enough" to make up for the hardship he and his family have suffered.

"We appreciate the Grand Jury finally ending the prolonged, unwarranted attempt by District Attorney Kim Ogg and her office to disparage Dr. Gokal’s good name.

"We fully expected this outcome. It follows a criminal court judge’s dismissal of the original charge in January, the Texas Medical Board’s affirmation of Dr. Gokal’s actions in March, and the hundreds of medical professionals and concerns citizens who wrote letters, sent emails, and made phone calls over the past five months in strong support Dr. Gokal’s heroic efforts.

"No doctor should ever feel forced to choose between saving lives and keeping their job. After all that Dr. Gokal and his family endured, an apology by the Harris County Public Health and the Harris County District Attorney’s office is not enough."

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP