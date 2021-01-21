Fired Harris County Health Doctor charged with stealing vial of COVID-19 vaccine

article

A fired Harris County Health Doctor has officially been charged with stealing a vial of COVID-19 vaccine.



According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Dr. Hasan Gokal stole the vial while working at the county vaccination site at Lyndsay Lyons Park in Humble on Dec. 29, 2020.



According to a release, the vial contained nine doses.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



A week later, authorities said Gokal told a fellow Harris County Public Health employee, who then reported him to supervisors.



According to Harris County Public Health, who first investigated the incident, mishandling vaccine can result in a loss of government funding to the county.



Gokal was later fired.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



"He abused his position to place his friends and family in line in front of people who had gone through the lawful process to be there," Ogg said. "What he did was illegal and he’ll be held accountable under the law."



The release added that Gokal disregarded county protocols in place to ensure vaccine is not wasted by administered to vulnerable populations and front-line workers on a waiting list.



Gokal is charged with theft by a public servant, which is a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.