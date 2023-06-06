Gov. Abbott signs Deputy Darren Almendarez Act into law, cracking down on catalytic converter thefts

The Deputy Darren Almendarez Act, which cracks down on catalytic converter thefts, was one of eight public safety bills Governor Abbott signed into law Tuesday.

Flor Almendarez held back her tears as much as she could as Governor Abbott signed into law, the Deputy Darren Almendarez Act to honor her late husband.

"He would be so happy. I know he’s looking down at us right now and appreciating everyone that’s here, who we call his friends, his brothers in blue," said Flor.

In March 2022, the Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy of 23 years was shot and killed by three catalytic converter thieves at a grocery store parking lot.

RELATED: Harris County off-duty deputy killed in grocery store parking lot, 2 suspects charged

Flor held her husband in her arms as he passed away.

"I take it minute by minute. There are moments where my focus is just his face and I try to stay strong. But there are moments where I just can’t. But he keeps me going. And I’m going to keep going. This is just the beginning," Flor said.

For the last year, Flor has worked tirelessly with Sen. Carol Alvarado and Rep. Jeff Leach to pass SB-224, which imposes harsher penalties and creates a new criminal offense for catalytic converter thefts.

RELATED: Third suspect arrested, charged in death of Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez

Since June 2022, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says there have already been about 1,100 incidents.

The bill received bi-partisan, unanimous support in both chambers during the legislative session, and went into effect immediately.

"In the past, if they pulled someone over, and they had a trunk full of catalytic converters, they couldn’t even really question them about it. So now, they can be questioned, they can be prosecuted, and if they happen to be carrying a firearm, it adds another enhancement to the punishment. We’re giving law enforcement tools they need, but we’re also giving prosecutors more flexibility, more charges they can apply. Hopefully this deters criminal activity," said TX Sen-Dist. 6 Carol Alvarado.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"It’s a celebration of life by signing this bill. It’s not just this bill, but we’re actually renaming part of Hwy 59 from Little York to Beltway 8 in his honor," said TX Rep.-Dist. 140 Armando Walle.

"I want him to know that he was loved by many. He's still loved so many," Flor said.

The bill also gives prosecutors the flexibility to treat catalytic converter thefts as organized crimes.

To read the bill's full text, click here.