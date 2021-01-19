Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable discussion in Houston, provide COVID-19 update

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable discussion with Houston healthcare professionals on Tuesday.

According to the governor’s office, Gov. Abbott will discuss his legislative priorities for ensuring a healthier future for the state during the roundtable in the Texas Medical Center.

The governor is also expected to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Gov. Abbott will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, MD, Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System John Zerwas, MD, and Houston Methodist President and CEO Marc Boom, MD.

On Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wrote on Twitter that "Neither City nor County healthcare Directors are included," which he said was surely an "oversight".

"Any round table conversation in Houston about vaccine distribution in Houston, Harris County region should include diverse representation to ensure there is equitable vaccine distribution to at risk, vulnerable communities," Mayor Turner wrote.

In January, Texas established large vaccination sites or hubs around the state with the goal of providing more people the vaccine and a simpler way to sign up for an appointment. There are about a dozen hubs in Houston-area counties, including six in Harris County. A list of hub providers can be found on the DSHS website.

Right now, only those who are frontline healthcare workers, those who are 65 and older, or those 16 and older with a serious medical condition are allowed to be vaccinated.