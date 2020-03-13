Gov. Abbott declares statewide emergency, expects more drive-through testing

Presumptive and confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Texas.

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster.

“I am at this moment declaring a state of disaster for all counties in the state of Texas,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The Governor listed many items mentioned within the state of disaster order including a focus on the elderly population.

“I am directing state agencies to restrict visitation at nursing homes,” said Abbott.

The state’s first “drive-thru” testing facility opened in San Antonio Friday afternoon. According to Governor Abbott, he hopes to open additional COVID-19 drive-thru testing facilities throughout the next couple of weeks.

There are more than 40 presumptive and confirmed Coronavirus cases statewide including at least 23 in the Houston area. A new presumptive case was issued Friday morning in Galveston County.

“The patient is a woman who is in her thirties,” said Philip Keiser from Galveston County. “She lives in the northwest portion of the county.”

Across the state, mass cancellations are taking place. Many cities limiting crowds and events to 250 people.

“We are not doing this in an effort for people to panic,” said Judge Clay Jenkins in Dallas County. “We all need to stay calm and get through this together.”

On Friday, San Antonio also received its first positive COVID-19 test result.

“San Antonio is a resilient city,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “It’s a city [where] we get things done through teamwork. That’s exactly what you’re seeing here today.”

Long lines were noticeable outside grocery stores Friday morning. Customers could be seen emptying shelves of cleaning products, hand sanitizer, water, and toilet paper.

“We just wanted to get some food and get stocked up because we knew that everybody was cleaning the shelves off,” said one shopper Friday morning in Houston. “The toilet paper aisle was completely empty.”

“There’s absolutely no need to go out and stockpile supplies,” said Governor Abbott.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz continued his quarantine on Friday after a second person he previously contacted tested positive for COVID-19.In Friday’s press conference, Governor Abbott wanted to remind people to work from home if possible.

“I want to assure the people of Texas that we’re going to make it through this,” said Governor Abbott.

