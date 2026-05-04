Houston weather: Warmer Tuesday on the way

The Brief Warmer Tuesday Warming trend through Wednesday Strong storms possible midweek



A warmer weather pattern is on the way for your Tuesday across the Houston-area.

WARMER PATTERN SETS UP

Gulf breezes will increase and bring warmer nights heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. You’ll notice humidity increasing and temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s for much of our area. The warming trend continues with mostly rain-free conditions through the first half of Wednesday as the atmosphere becomes more unstable ahead of our next system.

STORMS ARRIVE MIDWEEK

Showers and thunderstorms return to Southeast Texas late Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front moves in. With heat and humidity in place, a few storms could become strong at times. The main concerns will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and isolated severe weather. Stick with us on FOX LOCAL as we continue to track timing and intensity through the week.

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