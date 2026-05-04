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Houston police investigating suspicious package near Galleria Mall

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Published  May 4, 2026 6:17pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Houston police are investigating following a report of a suspicious package near the Galleria Mall. 
    • According to officials, they received the call just after 4:45 p.m. to the intersection of McCue Road and Westheimer Road. 
    • Officials said a caller reported a person dropped off a package at the front door. 

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating following a report of a suspicious package near the Galleria Mall. 

Suspicious package reported near Galleria Mall, police on scene investigating

What we know:

According to officials, they received the call just after 4:45 p.m. to the intersection of McCue Road and Westheimer Road. 

Officials said a caller reported a person dropped off a package at the front door. 

The package was described as being black with wires sticking out and ticking. 

Authorities said the call was upgraded to a possible explosive device. 

Houston police are on the scene investigating. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if there were any injuries. 

The Source: Houston Fire Department

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