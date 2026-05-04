Houston police investigating suspicious package near Galleria Mall

The Brief Houston police are investigating following a report of a suspicious package near the Galleria Mall. According to officials, they received the call just after 4:45 p.m. to the intersection of McCue Road and Westheimer Road. Officials said a caller reported a person dropped off a package at the front door.



Houston police are investigating following a report of a suspicious package near the Galleria Mall.

Suspicious package reported near Galleria Mall, police on scene investigating

What we know:

According to officials, they received the call just after 4:45 p.m. to the intersection of McCue Road and Westheimer Road.

Officials said a caller reported a person dropped off a package at the front door.

The package was described as being black with wires sticking out and ticking.

Authorities said the call was upgraded to a possible explosive device.

Houston police are on the scene investigating.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if there were any injuries.