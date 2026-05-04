Houston police investigating suspicious package near Galleria Mall
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating following a report of a suspicious package near the Galleria Mall.
Suspicious package reported near Galleria Mall, police on scene investigating
What we know:
According to officials, they received the call just after 4:45 p.m. to the intersection of McCue Road and Westheimer Road.
Officials said a caller reported a person dropped off a package at the front door.
The package was described as being black with wires sticking out and ticking.
Authorities said the call was upgraded to a possible explosive device.
Houston police are on the scene investigating.
What we don't know:
Officials did not say if there were any injuries.
The Source: Houston Fire Department