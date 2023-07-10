Gov Abbott appoints new interim attorney general

article

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Angela Colmenero as the interim Attorney General of Texas.

Colmenero replaces John Scott, who was appointed as the short-term interim Attorney General on May 31, 2023. Scott replaced previous Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was impeached and suspended from duties on May 27, 2023.

"John Scott faithfully executed his duties as the interim Attorney General of Texas," said Gov. Abbott. "Angela's record of experience in state government and expertise in litigation will help her oversee the Texas Attorney General's Office and serve as our state’s top law enforcement officer as the Texas Senate conducts impeachment proceedings."

Colmenero, an Austin-based attorney, previously served as Gov. Abbott's Deputy Chief of Staff. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame Law School and the University of Texas at Austin, and she has held various leadership positions at both the Texas Attorney General's Office and the Texas Governor's Office.

Ssupended Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial in the Texas Senate is set at the end of this summer on September 5.