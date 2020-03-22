Gov. Abbott: 334 confirmed cases, 6 deaths in Texas from coronavirus

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that, as of March 22, Texas has 334 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6 deaths.

Governor Abbott announced the latest numbers in a televised press conference in which he also said that nearly 8,700 Texas have been tested for the virus so far.

The governor also passed two new orders to help fortify Texas' healthcare infrastructure.

The new orders join a long list of legislative changes that have been made in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and assist Texans facing finical hardship directly associated with the pandemic.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Governor Abbott issued a public health disaster that went into effect on Friday, March 20. The Executive Order brought the entire state of Texas in line with the CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Watch the full press conference below:

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

---

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments.

Every weekday we're live at 1 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 7 Austin app or on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.