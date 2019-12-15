Google has Democrats and Republicans agreeing, neither like the changes in political ads online

Republicans and Democrats are upset over some big policy changes by social media companies when it comes to political ads.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is frustrated by Google's new political ads policy.. He says, " It is a removal of free speech. It is a voter suppression activity, and it's like shutting off a phone number to us."

A voter's phone number used to be king, now it's all about attracting eyeballs online. To do that, almost all campaigns have been using a tactic called microtargeting. This allows them to aim ads at a very specific group of people, based on political affiliations or public voter records.

It's a tactic that was perfected in 2016 by the Trump campaign, but now the largest search engine in the world which also owns Youtube will only allow campaigns to target users based on their age, gender and general location, even if those users have asked the campaign to contact them.

Parscale complains: "It would almost be like AT&T saying, you know what? You're not allowed to call any Trump supporter phone numbers. They had all the lists of ll the Trump supporters in Ameria and AT&T said 'Oh you can't dial their phones. I mean it's crazy."

Democrats also dislike Google's new policy, but for different reasons. Senator Elizabeth warren's campaign calls the change "just lip service and does not actually solve the problem", of misinformation on their platform. 95 Democratic digital operatives signed a post on Medium saying "Google's ad changes disadvantage Democrats more than Republicans.

Google says it knows political operatives on both sides of the aisle are upset, but they believe that they have stuck a balance allowing political ads to remain on the platform while limiting narrow targeting that can reduce the visibility of ads and trust in the electoral processes.

Advertisement

It's not just Google, Twitter has gone even further banning all political ads, but that has less of an impact because it's a much smaller platform. The big question now is what will Facebook do?