Former Houston Police Chief Troy Finner to lead Missouri City PD

The Brief Troy Finner has been appointed to serve as police chief of Missouri City. He assumes the position on April 20. He previously served as Houston police chief.



Former Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has been appointed to lead the Missouri City Police Department.

Finner starts his role as police chief on April 20.

What they're saying:

"Chief Finner brings the leadership experience, judgment, and professionalism needed to lead the Missouri City Police Department and serve this community effectively," said City Manager Angel Jones.

Mayor Robin J. Elackatt stated, "We are confident that Chief Finner brings the experience, leadership, and commitment necessary to guide our Police Department forward. His dedication to public service and his vision for strengthening community trust align with the values of Missouri City. I look forward to the positive impact he will have on public safety and community engagement."

Finner retires from HPD amid controversy

The backstory:

Finner retired as Houston police chief in 2024. The announcement came amid mounting pressures and investigations, including the scrutiny of 264,000 suspended incident reports due to a "lack of personnel."

In a statement, Missouri City said, "The City is aware of the circumstances regarding Chief Finner’s departure from the City of Houston. While Missouri City does not minimize the seriousness of those matters, the City’s decision was based on its assessment of his extensive experience and his ability to lead the department forward."

Finner has more than three decades of law enforcement experience. Missouri City says "the selection process focused on the experience, judgment, professionalism, and leadership capacity required to effectively lead the Missouri City Police Department and serve the community."