Good Samaritans shot after helping domestic violence victim with baby

Two Good Samaritans were shot after they helped a domestic violence victim who was with her baby in Houston's south side overnight.

It happened in the 6800 block of Cullen around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Houston Police say officers arrived to find two gunshot victims. A woman had a gunshot wound to the leg and a man had a gunshot wound the leg and back.

Both victims were transported to nearby hospitals. The man is said to be in critical condition.

HPD says the shooter was beating on a woman who was with her child, when a group of people intervened.

That's when the suspect left the scene. But he later returned and opened fire on the people who intervened.

Someone else in the parking lot returned fire at the gunman, and it is unknown if they struck the shooter.

The suspect drove away from the scene in a Black Tahoe.

The incident is under investigation.