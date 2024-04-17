A 44-year-old Houston man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for the death of his estranged wife's friend in 2018.

Godson Olayiwola Akran will have to serve 45 years in prison after being convicted for the murder of Taofeek Anifata, a friend of his estranged wife following an argument at his wife's home in Katy.

According to Chief Domestic Violence Prosecutor Sunni Mitchell, on Aug. 16, 2018, Akran was intoxicated and got into a dispute with Anifata upon entering his wife's home where his kids lived in the Tamarron subdivision. The altercation escalated, in which Akran retrieved a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Anifata two times.

CRIME: Judge sets $1 bond for 47-year-old habitual offender charged with violent crimes

After calling 911, Akran left the home on foot and was later arrested by officers from the Fulshear Police Department near a neighborhood clubhouse. He was picked up from the clubhouse by a friend, but a witness flagged down police and told them Akran was hiding out before getting into a car.

During the trial, testimonies from Akran's wife, her 13-year-old son, and a witness residing in the home revealed details of the violent attack. All three testified that Akran stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife.

Godson Olayiwola Akran (Courtesy of Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office)

Despite Akran's claim of self-defense, the jury swiftly convicted him after an hour of deliberation.

Prosecutor Sunni Mitchell emphasized the jury's decision as a firm stance against such violent behavior, reflecting their unanimous agreement on a 45-year prison term. "Akran claimed self-defense, but the jury’s decision to convict him after an hour of deliberation effectively rejected that claim. And taking the same amount of time to decide a punishment of 45 years – that’s a solid statement against this kind of behavior."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"This violent crime occurred in the presence of three young children who were awakened by the defendant in their home," said District Attorney Brian Middleton. "I can’t imagine their fear of the defendant and what he might do in the future. What I do know is that he won’t be getting out of prison for many years, if ever. I hope that is some small comfort."

Akran will be eligible for parole after serving at least half of his sentence. Prosecutors Sunni Mitchell and Veronica Alvarado represented the State in the case.

Fort Bend County has resources to support victims and survivors of domestic violence. The number to the Fort Bend County Women’s Center Crisis Hotline is 281-342-HELP and the toll-free- number to the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. If you or somebody you know is a victim of domestic violence, they are not alone and they do not need to suffer in silence.