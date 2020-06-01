George Floyd's family joined 60,000 people in historic Houston march

Around 60,000 people gathered in downtown Houston alongside George Floyd's family to take part in a historic march to honor Floyd.

The march happened after a weekend of protests around the country and world, where people are outraged by the Houston-native's death after a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes.

Houston rappers Bun B and Trae Tha Truth helped organize Tuesday afternoon's event with Floyd's family.

The event started at 3 p.m. at Discovery Green. People then marched through the streets of downtown to Houston’s City Hall.

Several speakers took the podium on the steps at City Hall from Bun B and Trae to City Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Black Lives Matter activist Tamika Mallory to Rev. William Lawson, founder of Wheeler Ave Baptist Church.

“I’d like to make it a positive, beautiful day for him,” said Trae. “That’s my thought process.”

“This is a salute to George, and an acknowledgment that he shouldn’t have died the way he did,” said Mayor Turner.

“George’s body is about to be brought back to Houston,” said Trae. “We need to do it right. We need to make it count for him. We have the whole world watching us right now. We come in peace, but we prepare for anything. We definitely come out there for that, but I’m not going to allow my people to be mistreated. Especially when they’re not doing wrong.”

