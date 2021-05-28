George Floyd commemorative concert to be held Sunday

article

A commemorative concert will be held Sunday, May 30 to mark the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The concert will feature several Houston leaders as well as local artists like Mayor Sylvester Turner and Trae Tha Truth from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Fountain of Praise in Hillcroft, where his funeral was held.

RELATED: Catching up with the Floyd family on the anniversary of George Floyd's death

In addition to remembering Floyd's tragic death, the event is also expected to serve as a reminder for other lives lost.

RELATED: June 9 officially declared "George Perry Floyd, Jr. Day" in Harris County

Organizers say the event is free and open to the public but at a limited capacity to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

To attend the event, click HERE to register.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP