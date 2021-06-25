Gatsby Inspired steakhouse and lounge now open in Montrose
HOUSTON - Inspired by the American novel The Great Gatsby and Gatsby’s love for his dearest Daisy Buchanan, the neighborhood steakhouse & lounge concept is officially open in Montrose.
Gatsby Steakhouse & the Daisy Buchanan Lounge located on Montrose Blvd. are bringing the spirit of the roaring 20’s .
An intimate neighborhood steakhouse with a sexy swanky lounge where can expect to walk into the sounds of the Rat Pack by a piano player, enjoy fine dining and exquisite drinks late into the evening.
