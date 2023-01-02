A woman is dead after a house fire Sunday evening in Galveston, officials say.

Firefighter responded to a report of a fire around 7:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Avenue M.

The Galveston Fire Department responds to a house fire on Avenue M.

Officials say a woman's body was found on the first floor, toward the back of the home.

The woman's identity has not been released, but fire officials described her as elderly.

A cat was also pulled from the burned home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.